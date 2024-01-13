Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF makes up about 1.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.31% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OCTW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. 12,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,143. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

