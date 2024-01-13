Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,880 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 47.5% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock remained flat at $37.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

