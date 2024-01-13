Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,107 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,665,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 290,801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 156,937 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded down 0.09 on Friday, hitting 11.07. 171,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,267. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

