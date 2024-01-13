Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up about 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,165,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 278,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 271,267 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 106,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BJUN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

