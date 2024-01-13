Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FMAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. 4,571 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $313.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

