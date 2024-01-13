Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 6.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBOC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 478.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 49.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

XBOC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

