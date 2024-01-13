Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental accounts for 3.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of Tri-Continental worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

