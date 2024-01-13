Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 63,228 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

