Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BNOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 10,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.