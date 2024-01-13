Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere Stock Performance

Blue Sphere has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

