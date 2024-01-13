BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.09.

AMZN stock opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

