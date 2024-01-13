BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,502.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,304.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3,091.81. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,222.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.