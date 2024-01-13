Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.18. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 58,630 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 990.43% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
