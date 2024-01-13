Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.18. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 58,630 shares changing hands.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 990.43% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $50,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,119 shares in the company, valued at $104,069.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $50,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,069.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar Engleman sold 31,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $28,756.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $125,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

