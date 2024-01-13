Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$93.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$52.60 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.56.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

