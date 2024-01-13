Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.88 on Friday, hitting $3,502.40. 167,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,304.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,091.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,222.16 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

