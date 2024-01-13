Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $158,050.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $158,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,075,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.23. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

