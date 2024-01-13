BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LND

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LND opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $529.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at $154,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.