Bray Capital Advisors Buys 19,435 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

