Bray Capital Advisors Buys 19,435 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.