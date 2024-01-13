Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

BFH opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,690,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Bread Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 38.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

