Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.04 and its 200 day moving average is $513.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

