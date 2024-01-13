Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $110.57

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $97.43 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

