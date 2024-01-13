Brokerages Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Target Price at C$15.57

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKE shares. CIBC increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE SKE opened at C$5.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$525.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.53. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

