Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $49.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAM. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

BAM opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

