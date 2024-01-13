BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.54

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$101.54 and traded as low as C$91.10. BRP shares last traded at C$92.25, with a volume of 104,224 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.46.

BRP Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.776607 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

