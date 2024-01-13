Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $47.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

