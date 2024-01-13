BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.90. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 23,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BSQR shares. TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

