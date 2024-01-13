BSW Wealth Partners Buys 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $355.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

