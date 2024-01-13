Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.21. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 7,609 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000517 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

