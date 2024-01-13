Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.67. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,194,929 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $186.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,686.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.
