Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.67. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,194,929 shares trading hands.

Cadiz Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $186.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,686.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

About Cadiz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cadiz by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.