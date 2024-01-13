Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.