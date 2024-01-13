Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after buying an additional 632,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after buying an additional 684,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

TSEM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. 335,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,094. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

