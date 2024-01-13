Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 1,940,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

