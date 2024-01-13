Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 30.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. 114,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

