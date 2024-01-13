Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

