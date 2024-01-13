Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FORR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $501.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.44 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

