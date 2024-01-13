Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alamo Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ALG traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.18 and a twelve month high of $216.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

