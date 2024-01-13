Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 94,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth $254,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth $420,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 167,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.