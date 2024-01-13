Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $903,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of E traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 269,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,351. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.4862 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

