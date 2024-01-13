Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,127,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.62. 223,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

