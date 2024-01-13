Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,632,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 329,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,997. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

