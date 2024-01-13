Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 10,309 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.