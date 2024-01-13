Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 16,226 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

