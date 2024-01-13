Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 550,193 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 550,193 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. 4,422,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.