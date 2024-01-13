Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,602 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,260,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247,037. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

