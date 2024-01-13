Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after buying an additional 201,524 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

