Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

