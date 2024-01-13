Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

