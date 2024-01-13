Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.50.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
