Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 24,171 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148 shares in the company, valued at $488.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Cano Health stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The firm had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 875.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 150.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cano Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

