Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 145,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $66.07. 269,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,743. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

