Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 739,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,728. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.